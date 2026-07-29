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The Social Costs of China's Education System | Zhou Juan
"These pupils will grow up to become university students and young adults in society. As they mature, their problems will not disappear, but rather…
Jul 29
•
James Farquharson
and
Orna Naftali
26
1
6
Made "with" China? — Shi Zhan on RMB Appreciation and Building a "Shadow China" Abroad
"Once you have earned all the world’s money, you cannot keep doing so for long. If everyone else has no money left to earn, they will no longer be able…
Jul 22
•
Jacob Mardell
28
5
Investing in People—or Just More Things? | Economic Digest: June 2026
Local Government Financing | Structural Splits | Rebalancing, or Just Adjusting the Course? | Capital Markets | Property Market | Artificial…
Jul 14
•
James Farquharson
15
3
Justin Yifu Lin on Pessimism about the Chinese Economy
"A key reason for weak expectations about the future is a lack of confidence, with claims such as 'there are structural problems' [...] exerting…
Jul 9
•
James Farquharson
24
5
American Decline, Chinese Exposure | Digest: June 2026
US-China & Taiwan | Middle East | Europe | Going Out | East Asia | Russia | Economy | Society & Local Governance | Tech & AI | Critical Minerals
Jul 6
•
Jacob Mardell
,
James Farquharson
, and
Thomas des Garets Geddes
12
3
Zhang Jian on China, the EU and Russia "De-Risking" from the US
"There is no effective coordination or cooperation among them, but on some issues this has objectively produced the policy effect of a collective…
Jul 3
•
Jacob Mardell
,
James Farquharson
, and
Thomas des Garets Geddes
11
4
2
June 2026
Shao Yuqun on the Post-Summit Shift in Trump’s Taiwan Policy
"If war breaks out across the Strait because the Taiwan authorities push for 'Taiwan independence', the US will not send troops to intervene..."
Jun 24
•
Jacob Mardell
21
4
Zheng Yongnian on Local Government Overreach and the Private Economy
"Whether in the platform economy, new energy vehicles or any other sector, almost every private enterprise has some connection to the local government."
Jun 22
•
James Farquharson
15
1
4
Huang Qifan on China’s Trade Surplus Problem
"From an economic perspective, there are several ways to reduce an excessively large export surplus, the first of which is to allow moderate…
Jun 16
•
James Farquharson
19
1
5
The End of Easy Capital | Economic Digest: May 2026
Local Government | Financial Reform | Trade Surplus | Economic Stimulus and Rebalancing
Jun 9
•
James Farquharson
13
4
Qin Hui on Why Condemning Trump Is Not Enough
"I think it is completely wrong for European countries and many others around the world to remain passive in the face of Iran’s waging war on the entire…
Jun 8
•
James Farquharson
26
2
5
Strategic Stability, Structural Strain | Digest: May 2026
US-China | Global Order | East Asia | Europe | Middle East & Pakistan | Chinese Economy | Research and Education | Tech & AI
Jun 2
•
James Farquharson
,
Thomas des Garets Geddes
, and
Jacob Mardell
7
2
© 2026 Thomas des Garets Geddes
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