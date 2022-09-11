In a few words

What Sinification is: A newsletter that tracks, translates and analyses key debates shaping thought and policy in China.

Its goal: To depict and explain the world as it is viewed by China’s establishment intellectuals.

Its aspiration: To foster more informed discussions and better policies on China.

Its relevance: China’s opaque political system, restrictive information and research environment, along with the challenges of engaging with Chinese officials demand new approaches to understanding the country’s current state and future direction.

Who reads it: Over 15,000 China watchers, including diplomats, policymakers, academics, analysts, executives and journalists across 150 countries.

Pledges: Non-partisan and independent. No funding from, affiliations with, or support of any kind from Chinese organisations. Sinification maintains complete editorial freedom over its publications.

Transparency: Since 1 January 2025, Sinification operates as a non-profit in the United Kingdom. Its accounts and governance are publicly available.

Endorsements

"Sinification is an absolute must-read for practitioners and scholars alike. Thomas’s selection of articles is unparalleled, offering a unique window into contemporary social, political and economic issues in the frequently opaque PRC."

– Rick Waters, Inaugural Head of the US State Department’s "China House"

“In a crowded field of China newsletters, Sinification stands out for spotting and translating the trends and intellectual currents that matter among Chinese scholars and commentators, even when those make for uncomfortable reading. Thomas des Garets Geddes deserves our thanks.”

– David Rennie, Geopolitics Editor and Former Beijing Bureau Chief at The Economist

“An amazing resource for insights into the true diversity of Chinese thinking on politics, international affairs, and social developments—it not only makes key thinkers and writings accessible to English-speaking audiences, but also provides the necessary context for locating them within the larger intellectual landscape in China. With a resource like this available, there can be no excuse for making sweeping assertions that there exists a singular ‘Chinese view’ of the world.”

– Todd H. Hall, Director of the University of Oxford China Centre and Professor of International Relations at the University of Oxford

People

Thomas des Garets Geddes: Founder and Executive Director of Sinification. Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). Former analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS). Between 2006 and 2012, ran a retail business with operations in France, the UK and China. Holds a BA in China Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), an MSc in Sociology from the University of Oxford, and completed three years of full-time Mandarin training at Yunnan University in southwest China.

Jacob Mardell: Lead Analyst at Sinification. Former analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS). Fellow at the China-Global South Project (CGSP). Holds an MA in Chinese Studies from SOAS and a BA in English Literature from King’s College London. British Council Generation UK alumnus with one-year, full-time Mandarin training in Hangzhou.

James Farquharson: Associate Research Analyst at Sinification. Holds a BA in Chinese Studies from the University of Cambridge and an MA in Chinese History from Peking University, where he spent three years studying the late-Qing period.

Cherry Yu: Associate Contributor and Translator at Sinification. Holds a dual LLM/MSc in International Affairs from the LSE and Peking University and a BA in European Social and Political Studies from UCL.

SUPPORT US Make a Donation

Paid subscriptions: $15/month or $150/year. Discounts for students and groups of two or more.

What you get: Early and exclusive access to select articles, as well as unrestricted entry to Sinification’s archive.

Why go paid: A niche newsletter like Sinification depends on the support of its readers.

Grants and donations: If you value our work and have the means or connections—whether through foundations, institutions or individuals—who might be able to help, please get in touch or consider donating via the link above.

Custom Projects: Sinification regularly undertakes work for consultancies and think tanks. Please get in touch if you have a project in mind.

Advertising: Sinification reaches an influential audience of China watchers. We welcome advertising proposals.

Work with Us

Role: Editor/Translator/Researcher (project-based, flexible commitment)

Requirements: Native English speaker (not near-native); HSK6 or equivalent proficiency in Mandarin; excellent writing skills; and a strong background in China-related studies or work. To apply, please send your resume to the email address provided at the end of this page.

Board of Trustees

Dr Max J. Zenglein (Chair) — Asia-Pacific Senior Economist and Centre Leader, Asia Economy, Strategy and Finance, at The Conference Board of Asia.

Dr Philip Shetler-Jones — Senior Research Fellow in the International Security team at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

Prof Colin Mills — Head of the Department of Sociology, University of Oxford.