Sinification

Sinification

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Crosscurrents
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Hearing Chinese commentators worry openly about 'reverse entrapment' is telling. It implies Beijing's analysts see Tokyo under Takaichi as a more independent actor on Taiwan than the usual line about American puppets would allow, which is probably closer to the truth. Zheng Yongnian conceding that multipolarity is only an ideal state also stands out. If power is fragmenting into a hierarchy, middle powers like Japan, Australia and the Philippines gain real leverage, and a neat two-way deal with Washington gets harder for China to hold together. Wu Xinbo's mix of red lines and a 'co-builder' role for Japan reads as the most realistic of the bunch, though it's hard to picture Tokyo accepting a seat at a table Beijing sets. Great digest as always.

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