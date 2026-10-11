Sinification

Sinification

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
Oct 12

What makes Brazil’s position interesting is that strategic alignment and economic dependence do not always move together. A government may become politically closer to Washington, but China’s importance as a trading partner places real limits on how far that shift can go. It’s a useful reminder that countries don’t always have the luxury of choosing one side. Sometimes their foreign policy is about preserving room to manoeuvre between powers they depend on for different reasons.

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
Oct 11

Santoro's point about the Brazilian right being split three ways on China is the part I'd love to see explored further. Agribusiness alone makes a clean break almost impossible, with so much of Brazil's farm output heading to Chinese ports and BYD now turning up in prime-time telenovelas. Still, a Flávio Bolsonaro government leaning toward Washington on public security could end up mattering a great deal, since policing, telecoms, and grid investment are where Beijing's influence tends to settle in quietly. Argentina, Chile and Peru have managed that balance so far, though Brazil's ambitions make the pressure from Washington heavier. Worth watching whether Huawei's role in Brazilian networks becomes the first real test after the vote.

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