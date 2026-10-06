Sinification

Sinification

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Rowan Hale, PhD's avatar
Rowan Hale, PhD
Oct 10

Interesting that rare-earth export controls are now seen as China's strongest card. It fits how Beijing handled fuel this month: no announcement, refiners just had no October export permits until after the holiday. Do the analysts see licenses as easier to present as "own policy" than tariffs?

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Alex Castaldo 卡亚立's avatar
Alex Castaldo 卡亚立
Oct 7

This is a very useful overview of Chinese semi-official thinking, valuable to EU negotiators. It is something that an EU Spying/Intelligence Service should provide, if it existed, and which the EU INTCEN could provide, but apparently does not.

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