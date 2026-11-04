Sinification

Sinification

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
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Zhou Tianyong asks the right questions. To get the economy humming it is necessary to situate the creative mind in the middle of the market from the earliest age. I think back to the 1960s when I spent a year in South East Asia and saw the Chinese living above their cafes and workshops and the children helping out, when young children could roam freely and be interested in what they found and I wonder whether the children in all those urban towers get to play in the dirt and get creative in the age of the motor car? I'm thinking in particular of Zhang Xue of Chongqing who self-developed an 819cc inline three-cylinder engine capable of accelerating a motor bike 0-100 km/h in 2.81 seconds and reach a top speed of 299 km/h. It could be that that farmers children are the only ones who can experience the same sort of situation these days. Would it be useful to look at the background of those that are setting the pace for innovation today, and seek to replicate it. What is needed is resilience and determination, but in favourable circumstances.

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