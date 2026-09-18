Xi Jinping is scheduled to make a state visit to the US, meeting Trump on September 24. Ahead of the trip, He Lifeng is also expected to meet Scott Bessent this weekend in New York. An extension of the Busan agreement, the establishment of a Board of Trade to reduce tariffs on non-sensitive goods and discussions over AI risks are on the agenda.

In anticipation of next week’s meeting, we’re looking in this newsletter at how Chinese establishment scholars assess: