Sinification

Sinification

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
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What's striking is how closely this maps onto Ricœur's idea that identity isn't something you have, it's something formed through narrative interaction with others. Zhou's argument is essentially the same claim at the individual level — isolation doesn't just make children unhappy, it prevents the actual formative process that produces a coherent self, leaving what she calls an "unformed self" rather than a selfish one. It's a genuinely different diagnosis than the usual "kids these days" framing, and a more useful one: the problem isn't excess ego, it's a self that never had the raw material to fully form.

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