Sinification

Sinification

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Vanni Filloramo's avatar
Vanni Filloramo
Aug 17

It sounds like Zhao is lamenting a switch from a Mencian reading of human nature towards one more perceptive of Xunzi's teachings. I'm not saying people do it advertently, but in different times different philosophical approaches might resurface according to the general feeling.

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
Aug 16

Is this ennui due to a sense of loneliness due in turn to a decline in the extent of face to face interaction n ones daily life. The impact of automobiles, the increase in commute times associated with extra travel and a reduction in the time spent engaging with friends, family and the local community, in part due to technology and the increased availability of entertainment in the home? Its certainly the case if one lives in Australian suburban sprawl where people never leave their homes except in a car and they frequently don't know their neighbours name. Is it due to the move from a village where kids could walk to school to a school-factory where there are too many students for teachers to be able to know the names of each of them, and supermarkets where one does the cashiers job oneself?

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