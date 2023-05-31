Sinification

Sinification

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tim rourke's avatar
tim rourke
May 31, 2023

Much about this article does not add up. I do not think it is exactly what "Chinese scholars" are saying. They would have to be pretty dense not to understand what the west has in mind for them and the Russians. The fact that China is building its military so big and fast indicates they do get it.

China and Russia do have some differences about strategy based on their interests. Russia is almost totally self contained. China depends greatly on foreign trade. Global conflict hurts China a lot more.

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Godfree Roberts's avatar
Godfree Roberts
May 31, 2023

But perhaps more damaging to China than the war itself has been Beijing’s refusal to distance itself from the aggressor??

Seriously? The massacres of Ukrainian Russian speakers in 2014, the 8 years of daily shelling of Ukrainian Russian speakers, the ongoing killing of Ukrainian Russian speakers on land that has been Russia's since the 15th century...make Russia an aggressor?

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